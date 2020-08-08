Kroger & Feed More’s ‘2020 Peanut Butter Drive’ Virtual Conversation

08.08.20
Peanut Butter Drive

Source: Radio One Richmond

Did you know that peanut butter is the most requested but least donated item to food banks? You can help! Kroger is teaming up with KissRichmond to help our local Feed More food bank. Simply purchase a jar or two of peanut butter and place it in the bin at the front of the store anytime this month! Watch the virtual conversation with King Tutt and Amory James – Director of Meals on Wheels & Community Kitchen.  Learn how you can help the community.

Peanut butter, a shelf-stable source of protein, is often among the most-needed items for food banks. To contribute, customers at Kroger stores can purchase peanut butter and place it in the donation bin in store. Any brand of peanut butter can be donated. The peanut butter drive will run through Monday, August 31. All donations will benefit the local food bank.

