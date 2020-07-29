‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ Debuts With A Very Special Guest, Barack Obama

Our Forever FLOTUS launched the first episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast on Spotify today. As if the podcast wasn’t already highly anticipated, her first guest featured none other than our Forever POTUS, Barack Obama.

Don’t you just love those two?

The 48 minute debut episode dives into everything from how the Obamas grew up, to the importance of community relationships. Both parties recount their different upbringings, but discuss the common denominator in both neighborhoods – community partnership. “That was a really common theme,” former President Obama said in a clip from the episode. “Ms. Smith down the street, she’d see me messing up. She’d scold me … Then when I got home, I might get whooped because Ms. Smith would have called my mom.” Michelle spoke about her mother who kept her eyes on all the students in her school because she was part of the PTA. This type of partnership allowed all kids to be cared for, no matter who was around.

The Obamas discussed the shift from community upbringing to families being more focused on themselves. Because of wage stagnation, the increase of healthcare, and college expenses, parents could no longer afford the responsibility of people in the neighborhood. This resulted in a structural change that caused families to mind their own homes, instead of upholding community partnership.

Michelle talked about her personal journey after the Obamas left the White House. She is probably the only First Lady who has remained accessible to the country via public appearances, book tours, and now a podcast. She has a clear mission to keep the conversation going when it comes to changing and strengthening relationships with ourselves, and our community.

This was a perfect introductory episode to The Michelle Obama Podcast. The chemistry between Michelle and Barack Obama is alluring and infectious. While they’re one of the most powerful couples of our time, they both present as two people who are easy to talk to and eager to make changes in the world.

You can subscribe to Michelle Obama’s podcast via Spotify. In the meantime, what did you think about the first episode?

