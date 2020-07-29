CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Black People Set The Record For Emmy Nominations! [WATCH]

The Emmy nominations have arrived and black people are taking over! Many black creators are nominated for the first time making history.

Some of our favorite shows like Euphoria, Pose, and Insecure are nominated for an award.

Rick Ross and 2 Chainz are next to go head to head in a Verzuz battle. Speaking of Verzuz, Bow Wow has words for anybody who’s doubting his discography.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rick Ross [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Rick Ross [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rick Ross [PHOTOS]

Rick Ross [PHOTOS]

Hot Spot: Black People Set The Record For Emmy Nominations! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Rep. John Lewis To Lay In State At…
 2 days ago
07.28.20
Hot Spot: These Are The Highest Paid Celebrities…
 5 days ago
07.24.20
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Leslie Jones Hosting Emmy Nominations Announcements
 5 days ago
07.24.20
'Jennifer Lopez: All I Have' Official Finale After Party
Jennifer Lopez Is Bringing Back This Questionable ’80s…
 5 days ago
07.24.20
Report: Fairfax County, Virginia High School To Be…
 6 days ago
07.24.20
Lifetime Television's 'Megachurch Murder' Premiere Screening
Master P Partners With BET For “No Limit…
 6 days ago
07.23.20
Fresh Out Of Quarantine, Mayor Bottoms Stepped Out…
 6 days ago
07.23.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 1 week ago
07.22.20
'The Equalizer' Press Conference
Denzel Washington, Julia Roberts Reunite For Netflix Movie
 1 week ago
07.21.20
Kanye West Doesn’t Care About Black Women…Anymore
 1 week ago
07.21.20
TRIED IT! Alodia Hair Care Gave These Curls…
 1 week ago
07.21.20
Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020
Kanye West Says Harriet Tubman Never Freed Slaves…
 1 week ago
07.20.20
‘I May Destroy You’ Forced Me To Confront…
 2 weeks ago
07.20.20
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Taking A Break From Radio
 2 weeks ago
07.17.20
Photos
Close