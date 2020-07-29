Chloe x Halle Tapped As Fresh Faces For Fendi’s New #MeAndMyPeekaboo Campaign

The multi-talented R&B sister duo, Chloe x Halle, have just been named as the fresh faces of Fendi’s new #MeAndMyPeekaboo video campaign series. With previous episodes featuring the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner and North West, the high-end brand’s ongoing #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign celebrates the relationship between Fendi’s iconic bag and family–a concept that’s extremely important to Fendi creative director, Silvia Venturini Fendi.

“#MeAndMyPeekaboo celebrates the intimate family relationships that represent inseparable bonds and there is no more visible pair of sisters right now than Chloe x Halle,” Venturini Fendi said of the girls. And with two albums, countless music covers and a hit television series under their belt in which they’ve done together, Chloe and Halle’s sister bond is undeniable so it comes as no surprise that they’d be first in line for Fendi’s latest iteration of this family-oriented campaign.

For the first time in the campaign’s history, Fendi has given the talent complete creative control to style, produce and conceptualize its video themes, citing the Bailey sisters as the first artists ever to do so. Taking a cue from their mentor Beyonce, the duo tapped wardrobe curator, Zerina Akers, for style inspiration while art director Andrew Makadsi and photographer Julian Dakdouk were selected to capture the sisters’ creativity, poise and unbreakable bond through film. The video will showcase the sisters modeling the iconic Fendi Peekaboo bag over their latest track, “Busy Boy” from their sophomore album, Ungodly Hour.

“They are so talented but they are also beautiful and they represent today’s generation so well,” Venturini Fendi also said of the girls. “They are professional, and active socially. They are examples of how young people are making their voices heard today.”

Chloe x Halle’s version of the #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign, which Venturini Fendi calls “poetic and strong,” will launch worldwide at the end of July, while the new Peekaboo bag will be available to purchase in Fendi stores next month.

RELATED STORIES:

Chloe x Halle’s New Album May Be ‘Ungodly’ But Their Fashion Is Straight Out Of Heaven

Nicki Minaj Gives Us Sneak Peek Of Upcoming Fendi Collection

Chloe x Halle's New Album May Be 'Ungodly' But Their Fashion Is Straight Out Of Heaven 10 photos Launch gallery Chloe x Halle's New Album May Be 'Ungodly' But Their Fashion Is Straight Out Of Heaven 1. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS LUNCHEON, 2019 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE "ARETHA! A GRAMMY CELEBRATION FOR THE QUEEN OF SOUL" 2019 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE MCM GLOBAL FLAGSHIP STORE GRAND OPENING, 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE 2ND ANNUAL FREEFORM SUMMIT, 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE 10TH ANNUAL DVF AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE WALT DISNEY TELEVISION UPFRONT, 2019 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE WACO THEATER CENTER'S 3RD ANNUAL WEARABLE ART GALA, 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE PREMIERE OF DISNEY'S "THE LION KING" 2019 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. CHLOE X HALLE AT FOX'S TEEN CHOICE AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Chloe x Halle’s New Album May Be ‘Ungodly’ But Their Fashion Is Straight Out Of Heaven Chloe x Halle's New Album May Be 'Ungodly' But Their Fashion Is Straight Out Of Heaven [caption id="attachment_3153815" align="alignnone" width="844"] Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty[/caption] Chloe X Halle's highly anticipated album Ungodly Hour was released last night, and it really is a gift from the Big Man Himself. These sisters are serving the entertainment industry as a triple threat—they have phenomenal voices, they're great actresses, and they kill it on the fashion scene. Let Black Twitter tell it, this newest album is a DIVINE hit! Chloe x Halle have come a long way from their YouTube days. After a few covers of Beyonce's songs, they caught Queen Bey's attention and got signed to her label, Parkwood Entertainment. Their first album, The Kids Are Alright, got them two Grammy Award nominations for Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album. Let's not forget how they've slayed their roles on the hit TV show Grown-ish. Two years later they're celebrating their second album in the middle of a few history-making global pandemics. When it comes to fashion, these Queens have mastered the art of shutting the red carpet down, okay? Typically in cohesive ensembles, the Chloe x Halle collective does not come to play. They're known for taking it the extra mile by playing with shapes, textures and layers. I stan for these two! In honor of their 2nd studio album, we're counting down 10 times Chloe X Halle slayed our lives!

Chloe x Halle Tapped As Fresh Faces For Fendi’s New #MeAndMyPeekaboo Campaign was originally published on hellobeautiful.com