Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Lil Duval Sued Over “Stealing” Hit Song “Smile (Living My Best Life)” [WATCH]

Lil Duval’s friends are coming for his life and they want all their coins.

The comedian is facing a lawsuit for copyright infringement after two friends and creative directors at the time say that he didn’t pay them for their contribution to his hit record “Smile (Living My Best Life).”

They claim that they help write the song to a different beat and Duval took the record to a different producer and added Snoop Dogg.

On top of that, his baby mama is suing him too. Prayers to that man.

 

