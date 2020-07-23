Mike Tyson Fighting Roy Jones Jr. In Boxing Comeback

Only one of the greatest fighters in boxing is willing to chance a fist to the chin from Mike Tyson. Roy Jones Jr. has agreed to take on Tyson in his boxing comeback September 12th. It’s not a one-and-done round fight, either. Dubbed The Frontline Battle, 54-year-old Tyson will glove up against 51-year-old Jones Jr. for EIGHT ROUNDS!

Growing social media company Triller will also feature a ten-episode docuseries prior to September 12th’s fight night, according to TMZ. The match will be available on Pay-Per-View and Triller, too. Mike Tyson’s record is 56-0. Roy Jones Jr.’s is 66-9. What’s your predictions for the fight?

