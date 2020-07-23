CLOSE
Boxing & MMA
HomeBoxing & MMA

Mike Tyson Fighting Roy Jones Jr. In Boxing Comeback

Mike Tyson - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Source: Live Nation / LiveNation.com

Only one of the greatest fighters in boxing is willing to chance a fist to the chin from Mike Tyson.  Roy Jones Jr. has agreed to take on Tyson in his boxing comeback September 12th. It’s not a one-and-done round fight, either.  Dubbed The Frontline Battle, 54-year-old Tyson will glove up against 51-year-old Jones Jr. for EIGHT ROUNDS!

Growing social media company Triller will also feature a ten-episode docuseries prior to September 12th’s fight night, according to TMZ.  The match will be available on Pay-Per-View and Triller, too. Mike Tyson’s record is 56-0.  Roy Jones Jr.’s is 66-9.  What’s your predictions for the fight?

See story here

 

Mike Tyson Fighting Roy Jones Jr. In Boxing Comeback

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Lifetime Television's 'Megachurch Murder' Premiere Screening
Master P Partners With BET For “No Limit…
 3 hours ago
07.23.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 days ago
07.22.20
'The Equalizer' Press Conference
Denzel Washington, Julia Roberts Reunite For Netflix Movie
 2 days ago
07.21.20
Kanye West Doesn’t Care About Black Women…Anymore
 3 days ago
07.21.20
TRIED IT! Alodia Hair Care Gave These Curls…
 3 days ago
07.21.20
Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020
Kanye West Says Harriet Tubman Never Freed Slaves…
 3 days ago
07.20.20
‘I May Destroy You’ Forced Me To Confront…
 6 days ago
07.20.20
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Taking A Break From Radio
 6 days ago
07.17.20
Tamar Braxton - Radio One Richmond
Tamar Braxton Rushed To Hospital After Possible Suicide…
 6 days ago
07.17.20
Our Forever First Lady Is Gifting Us With…
 7 days ago
07.17.20
Breakfast Lovers Are Switching To This Black Woman’s…
 1 week ago
07.17.20
Becoming An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama
‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ Set As Spotify’s First…
 1 week ago
07.16.20
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-semitic Remarks, Will Remain…
 1 week ago
07.16.20
L.A. Dance Project Annual Gala - Arrivals
LL Cool J Wants Hip Hop Legends To…
 1 week ago
07.16.20
Photos
Close