CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

UN Ambassador Susan Rice Unpacks Trump’s Leadership With COVID-19 & Voting For Biden [VIDEO]

Former National Security Advisor and United Nations Susan Rice joins the show to discuss voting for Joe Biden and how the administration is handling COVID-19. Comparing her experience to the Obama administration and how they handled the ebola pandemic, she feels that the Trump administration lacks leadership when handling coronavirus.

Rice also rallies behind voting for Joe Biden for the next president and explains why it’s bigger than just beating Trump.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

UN Ambassador Susan Rice Unpacks Trump’s Leadership With COVID-19 & Voting For Biden [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Taking A Break From Radio
 8 hours ago
07.17.20
Tamar Braxton - Radio One Richmond
Tamar Braxton Rushed To Hospital After Possible Suicide…
 8 hours ago
07.17.20
Our Forever First Lady Is Gifting Us With…
 1 day ago
07.17.20
Breakfast Lovers Are Switching To This Black Woman’s…
 1 day ago
07.17.20
Becoming An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama
‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ Set As Spotify’s First…
 1 day ago
07.16.20
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-semitic Remarks, Will Remain…
 1 day ago
07.16.20
L.A. Dance Project Annual Gala - Arrivals
LL Cool J Wants Hip Hop Legends To…
 1 day ago
07.16.20
'America's Got Talent' live show red carpet
Tyra Banks Named New Host Of “Dancing With…
 2 days ago
07.15.20
Secure The Bag: Rihanna Gears Up To Launch…
 3 days ago
07.15.20
9 items
10 Celebrity Women Who Look Fly AF With…
 3 days ago
07.15.20
Tamera Mowry-Housely
Tamera Mowry Leaving “The Real”
 3 days ago
07.14.20
Kelly Rowland attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City
Kelly Rowland Admits She Lived In Beyonce’s Shadow…
 3 days ago
07.14.20
7 Black Beauty Products To Shop This Week
 4 days ago
07.14.20
Chris Brown arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Chris Brown Reveals Son Aeko, 7 Mos., Already…
 4 days ago
07.13.20
Photos
Close