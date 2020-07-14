CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested For Allegedly Abusing His Wife, Faces Domestic Violence Charges

There’s a bizarre and troubling story surfacing out of Arizona surrounding a former “Empire” actor.

Bryshere Gray, best known for playing Hakeem Lyon on the canceled Fox show, has been arrested on domestic violence charges after a standoff with a local SWAT team. Goodyear, Arizona police report that they arrested Gray in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident involving his spouse.

ABC 15 reports that Gray’s wife flagged down a citizen at a local gas station and told them she’d been assaulted at her home “for several hours” by her husband, who she identified as Bryshere Gray. When police arrived, the victim, whose identity has not been revealed had numerous visible injuries on her body and said she was strangled by the defendant until she temporarily lost consciousness. The woman was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries. Her current status is unknown.

Meanwhile, authorities tried to contact Gray at his home but he refused to come out and cooperate. That’s when police said they enlisted the SWAT team and crisis negotiators, reports YourValleyArizona. The standoff reportedly continued until 7 a.m. this morning when Gray finally surrendered without incident.

He’s now facing charges of aggravated assault, assault, and disorderly conduct.

As previously reported the actor was arrested last year on suspicion of driving without a license or insurance.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

RELATED NEWS:

“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” To Act Alongside Mekhi Phifer & Bryshere Gray In The Movie ‘Canal Street’ [VIDEO]

‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray’s Dog Accused of Causing $26K In Home Damage

Gary’s Tea: Tavis Smiley Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Bryshere Gray Acts Out At 7-Eleven & More 

Hakeem From 'Empire' Allegedly Caught Cheating And The Receipts Got Leaked [VIDEO]

8 photos Launch gallery

Hakeem From 'Empire' Allegedly Caught Cheating And The Receipts Got Leaked [VIDEO]

Continue reading Hakeem From ‘Empire’ Allegedly Caught Cheating And The Receipts Got Leaked [VIDEO]

Hakeem From 'Empire' Allegedly Caught Cheating And The Receipts Got Leaked [VIDEO]

Uh oh..Philly’s own Bryshere Yazuan Gray (aka Yazz The Greatest and Hakeem Lyon) has some explaining to do. Gray has allegedly been married on the low and the secret marriage looks like it may be coming to an end. Photos and videos have leaked of the Empire star setting up secret dates with another woman. The story goes further than a one night meet up and Hakeem has allegedly been meeting up with his mistress for quite some time now. The mistress sent The Shade Room spilling all the tea saying that she didn’t believe it was Bryshere until he Facetimed her and confirmed that it was actually him. Check some of the tea below. RELATED: ‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray’s Dog Accused of Causing $26K In Home Damage RELATED: “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” To Act Alongside Mekhi Phifer &amp; Bryshere Gray In The Movie ‘Canal Street’ [VIDEO]

‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested For Allegedly Abusing His Wife, Faces Domestic Violence Charges  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tamera Mowry-Housely
Tamera Mowry Leaving “The Real”
 6 hours ago
07.14.20
Kelly Rowland attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City
Kelly Rowland Admits She Lived In Beyonce’s Shadow…
 6 hours ago
07.14.20
7 Black Beauty Products To Shop This Week
 23 hours ago
07.14.20
Chris Brown arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Chris Brown Reveals Son Aeko, 7 Mos., Already…
 1 day ago
07.13.20
2013 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Naya Rivera Sent A Photo Just Before Her…
 1 day ago
07.13.20
Charlie Wilson Talks New Music, Being In Quarantine,…
 4 days ago
07.10.20
“I Got ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS Stimulus Promotion” PRESENTED…
 4 days ago
07.10.20
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
‘Madea’s Farewell Play’ Gets A Release Date
 4 days ago
07.10.20
Simone Biles Opens Up About Impossible Beauty Standards…
 5 days ago
07.10.20
Hot Spot: Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Missing…
 5 days ago
07.09.20
Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC
Kanye West In Midst Of Bipolar Episode, Family…
 5 days ago
07.09.20
Adele Performs At Kesselhaus In Munich
Adele Enlists John Legend, Raphael Saadiq For New…
 6 days ago
07.08.20
Mayvenn Hair Introduces 4 Salon Services You Can…
 6 days ago
07.08.20
Idris & Sabrina Elba Spill Wedding Day Secrets…
 6 days ago
07.08.20
Photos
Close