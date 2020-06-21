CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

D.L. Hughley Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis Day After Fainting On Stage

DL Hughley

Source: Richmond Funny Bone / Richmond Funny Bone

Comedian DL Hughley revealed on Saturday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19, one day after the Original King of Comedy and host of The DL Hughley Show fainted during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday night.

In a message shared to Instagram, Hughley said he was being treated for extreme exhaustion and dehydration and that the positive test for COVID “blew him away.”

“I’m what they call asymptomatic,” Hughley said.  “I didn’t have any symptoms, I didn’t have flu-like symptoms, difficulty of breath, I didn’t have a low-grade fever. Apparently, I just lost consciousness. In addition to all the other stuff you gotta look out for, if your ass pass out on stage – you probably need to get tested.”

Hughley will be in quarantine but plans to continue to do his show remotely.

Watch Hughley’s message to fans below.

RELATED: D.L. Hughley Faints Onstage During Set In Nashville

RELATED: D.L. Hughley’s Daughter Ryan Gets Married! [WEDDING PHOTOS]

 

D.L. Hughley Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis Day After Fainting On Stage  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Coronavirus , D.L. Hughley

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
One World: Together at home - celebrating heroic efforts of community health workers
Beyonce Releases New Song “Black Parade” To Celebrate…
 13 hours ago
06.20.20
Cardi B Calls Out Dominicans For Denying Their…
 1 day ago
06.19.20
Pastor Freddie Haynes Explains The Truth About Juneteenth…
 1 day ago
06.19.20
Jamie Foxx Shows Off His Body To Prepare…
 1 day ago
06.19.20
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Explains Creating The George…
 2 days ago
06.18.20
Jeff Johnson Speaks Life Into Dads In Celebration…
 2 days ago
06.18.20
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - November 19, 2019
LL Cool J Launches Rock The Bells Website…
 3 days ago
06.18.20
What’s Your Secret Sis? Ari Lennox’s Natural Hair…
 3 days ago
06.18.20
Former Bachelor Producer: ‘We Wouldn’t Cast Black Women…
 3 days ago
06.18.20
Aunt Jemima No More! Company To Finally Remove…
 4 days ago
06.18.20
#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Beauty Sales You Need To Shop…
 4 days ago
06.18.20
TV One: The Beat Don’t Stop: Don’t Mute…
 4 days ago
06.17.20
You Glow Girl! The 6 Best Bronzers For…
 5 days ago
06.17.20
Black Skin Matters? Band-Aid Launches New Line Of…
 5 days ago
06.16.20
Photos
Close