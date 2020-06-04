Governor Northam Expected To Announce Removal Of Robert E. Lee Statue

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is expected to announce the removal of the General Robert E. Lee statue from Monument Avenue in Richmond. The press conference will be held at 11a.m. today instead of 2 p.m. in respect for the George Floyd memorial service scheduled at that time today.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney along with 9th District Councilmember Mike Jones announced their plans to introduce an ordinance on July 1 to remove the remaining Confederate monuments along the street. Starting July 1st, localities have control over Confederate monuments per legislation passed by the General assembly.

