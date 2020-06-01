CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

“Yall Not Tired Yet?” National Mall Monuments Vandalized During Protests In Washington D.C.

As Black Lives Matter protests spread across the country, the outrage of the death of George Floyd grows. Protestors in Washington D.C. spray paint messages on many different monuments on the National Mall in support of the recent events.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The official National Mall and Memorial Parks, National Park Service Twitter page released photos and a statement:

“In the wake of last night’s demonstrations, there are numerous instances of vandalism to sites around the National Mall. For generations, the Mall has been our nation’s premier civic gathering space for non-violent demonstrations, and we ask individuals to carry on that tradition.”

Vandalism on the Lincoln Memorial says “Yall not tired yet?” and someone wrote “Do black vets count?” on The World War II Memorial.  WUSA9 stated that police arrested 18 people during the weekend protests and many of them were charged with felonies.

Protests across the country follow after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

“Yall Not Tired Yet?” National Mall Monuments Vandalized During Protests In Washington D.C.  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
11 items
Black Twitter Drags Virgil Abloh For Showing Off…
 3 hours ago
06.01.20
“Yall Not Tired Yet?” National Mall Monuments Vandalized…
 4 hours ago
06.01.20
7 Little Richard Songs That Lead The Way…
 5 hours ago
06.01.20
Tamar Braxton Did A Lot Of Self-Reflecting And…
 3 days ago
05.31.20
Report: Derek Chauvin, Ex-Minneapolis Cop At Center Of…
 3 days ago
05.29.20
Ro James Talks The Influence Of Gospel Music…
 3 days ago
05.29.20
Stream Ro James’ Sophomore Effort ‘MANTIC’
 3 days ago
05.29.20
Looking Ready To Pop, Ciara Debuts A Platinum…
 4 days ago
05.29.20
Hot Spot: Who Can Battle TLC In A…
 4 days ago
05.28.20
Judge Hatchett Predicts What Will Happen In The…
 4 days ago
05.28.20
One Man Dead After Citizens Begin To Riot…
 4 days ago
05.28.20
The Internet Doesn’t Forget! Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For…
 5 days ago
05.27.20
The First Product From Angela Simmons’ Skincare Line…
 5 days ago
05.28.20
Here’s What Ayesha Curry Did To Lose 35…
 5 days ago
05.28.20
Photos
Close