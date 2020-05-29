CLOSE
Black Tony Is Babysitting And He’s Scared! [WATCH]

We all know Black Tony is not trustworthy and we have no idea why his uncle would leave him with a baby!

Black Tony is really scared because his uncle left him with a three-year-old and he doesn’t know what to do.  He hasn’t gone to sleep, he looks like an old man, and he doesn’t listen!

Listen to his storytime in the clip!

 

