CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Kel Mitchell And His Wife Announce Their Second Baby Using “Wipe It Down” Tik Tok Challenge

Using the Tik Tok “Wipe It Down” challenge, the couple, who married in 2012, revealed the news.

View this post on Instagram

#wipeitdownchallenge Gender reveal!! 👀

A post shared by Kel Mitchell 💯 (@iamkelmitchell) on

Kel comes into the frame and starts wiping the mirror. Eventually, it reveals his pregnant wife.

Check out the video below to see the gender of this new bundle.

Later, the couple’s two-year-old daughter Wisdom joins in on the announcement wearing a big sister shirt.

This will be Mitchell’s fourth child. He shares a 21-year-old son Lyric and an 18-year-old daughter Allure with his ex-wife Tyisha Hampton-Mitchell.

When Lee was pregnant with Wisdom, the couple also took time out to share a nostalgic announcement with the public.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

On an episode of ESSENCE’s Yes Girl! podcast, Mitchell shared that he and his wife met at a talent show. They were friends who decided to take things slow while they dated one another. But Mitchell shared that on one particular date, he knew she was the one.

“We were on a ferris wheel, and the ferris wheel shook a little bit. She was scared and she jumped in my arms, right. And at that moment I knew. It was just like, I knew in that moment but I didn’t say anything, and as we were dating later, I spoke about that and she said she knew at that time, too.”

Congratulations to these two!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Kel Mitchell And His Wife Announce Their Second Baby Using “Wipe It Down” Tik Tok Challenge  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Report: Derek Chauvin, Ex-Minneapolis Cop At Center Of…
 5 hours ago
05.29.20
Ro James Talks The Influence Of Gospel Music…
 5 hours ago
05.29.20
Stream Ro James’ Sophomore Effort ‘MANTIC’
 18 hours ago
05.29.20
Looking Ready To Pop, Ciara Debuts A Platinum…
 1 day ago
05.29.20
Hot Spot: Who Can Battle TLC In A…
 1 day ago
05.28.20
Judge Hatchett Predicts What Will Happen In The…
 1 day ago
05.28.20
One Man Dead After Citizens Begin To Riot…
 1 day ago
05.28.20
The Internet Doesn’t Forget! Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
The First Product From Angela Simmons’ Skincare Line…
 2 days ago
05.28.20
Here’s What Ayesha Curry Did To Lose 35…
 2 days ago
05.28.20
‘Insecure’ HBO: An Ode To Molly, The Stylish…
 3 days ago
05.27.20
Angelica Ross Gave Herself The Big Chop Over…
 3 days ago
05.27.20
Sephora Reopening 70 Stores in 13 States Across…
 3 days ago
05.27.20
BET To Hold 2020 BET Awards Virtually
 3 days ago
05.27.20
Photos
Close