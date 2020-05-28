CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Judge Hatchett Predicts What Will Happen In The Case Of George Floyd [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Four years after the shooting of Philando Castile, Minnesota is going through another racially related death with the murder of George Floyd.  After representing the Castile family, Judge Glenda Hatchett speaks on the difference between the two cases and ways to handle yourself while dealing with officers.

Hatchett believes that the officers involved with George Floyd, she believes that they will be charged but questioned if they would be convicted.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Judge Hatchett Predicts What Will Happen In The Case Of George Floyd [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Hot Spot: Who Can Battle TLC In A…
 8 hours ago
05.28.20
Judge Hatchett Predicts What Will Happen In The…
 8 hours ago
05.28.20
One Man Dead After Citizens Begin To Riot…
 11 hours ago
05.28.20
The Internet Doesn’t Forget! Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For…
 1 day ago
05.27.20
The First Product From Angela Simmons’ Skincare Line…
 1 day ago
05.28.20
Here’s What Ayesha Curry Did To Lose 35…
 2 days ago
05.28.20
‘Insecure’ HBO: An Ode To Molly, The Stylish…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
Angelica Ross Gave Herself The Big Chop Over…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
Sephora Reopening 70 Stores in 13 States Across…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
BET To Hold 2020 BET Awards Virtually
 2 days ago
05.27.20
Front Page News: Central Park “Karen” Loses Job…
 2 days ago
05.26.20
Spike TV's 10th Annual Guys Choice Awards - Arrivals
Chrissy Teigen Got So Mad Over John Legend’s…
 2 days ago
05.26.20
Mike Tyson - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Offers Tyson $20M to…
 3 days ago
05.26.20
Slay! Dwyane Wade & Zaya Are Red Hair…
 3 days ago
05.27.20
Photos
Close