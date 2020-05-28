Four years after the shooting of Philando Castile, Minnesota is going through another racially related death with the murder of George Floyd. After representing the Castile family, Judge Glenda Hatchett speaks on the difference between the two cases and ways to handle yourself while dealing with officers.

Hatchett believes that the officers involved with George Floyd, she believes that they will be charged but questioned if they would be convicted.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Judge Hatchett Predicts What Will Happen In The Case Of George Floyd [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: