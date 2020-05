Sony is ready to introduce the world to the PlayStation 5. An event has been planned for June 3rd. Sony might not fully reveal the console during the event but we are expecting the focus to be on games for the system.

The virtual event’s date could change depending on COVID-19 developments. What do you want Sony to offer in the PS5 that you haven’t gotten from any other gaming console?

