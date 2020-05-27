CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

David Banner Discusses Sacrifices In The Black Community [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Activist David Banner joins the show to discuss what he thinks the black community should sacrifice when dealing with hatred in this country.

He breaks down the murder of George Floyd and other lives that have been lost at the hands of police officers all over the country.

Banner is currently working with a company that makes bulletproof vests for black people.

“I don’t want equal rights, I want better rights.”

His message is to think about what are you willing to sacrifice today to make sure the next generation doesn’t deal with racial injustice in the future.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

David Banner Discusses Sacrifices In The Black Community [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
The Internet Doesn’t Forget! Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For…
 4 hours ago
05.27.20
‘Insecure’ HBO: An Ode To Molly, The Stylish…
 23 hours ago
05.27.20
Angelica Ross Gave Herself The Big Chop Over…
 1 day ago
05.27.20
Sephora Reopening 70 Stores in 13 States Across…
 1 day ago
05.27.20
BET To Hold 2020 BET Awards Virtually
 1 day ago
05.27.20
Front Page News: Central Park “Karen” Loses Job…
 1 day ago
05.26.20
Spike TV's 10th Annual Guys Choice Awards - Arrivals
Chrissy Teigen Got So Mad Over John Legend’s…
 1 day ago
05.26.20
Mike Tyson - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Offers Tyson $20M to…
 1 day ago
05.26.20
Slay! Dwyane Wade & Zaya Are Red Hair…
 1 day ago
05.27.20
Lash Out! 5 Hacks To Try When Applying…
 1 day ago
05.27.20
Babyface To Host Waiting To Exhale Celebration On…
 3 days ago
05.24.20
Two Members Of 112 Not Participating In Verzuz…
 3 days ago
05.24.20
Kandi Burruss Talks Winning ‘The Masked Singer’ [EXCLUSIVE…
 5 days ago
05.22.20
50 Cent at Oak Atlanta
50 Cent Recalls Disrespectful Meeting With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
 5 days ago
05.22.20
Photos
Close