FREE Send-A-Masks, Gloves and Hand Sanitizer Giveaway in RVA This Saturday

Virginia has re-opened slightly and my team wants to make sure our front line workers, under resourced communities and the elderly have the proper protective wear in public. A team of concerned small business owners and two non-profit organizations have come together to help our most vulnerable communities stop the dreaded spread of Coronavirus. The Send-A-Mask (SAM) team started the masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and meals giveaway over a month ago and we are still going strong with support from the community and wonderful sponsors.

Wear on Wednesday is May 20, 2020

If we spot you wearing a mask or facial covering in the greater Richmond area, the Send-A-Mask (SAM) team will give you a gift card to use it where you like. Mask Up!

Send-A-Mask, Gloves, Hand Sanitizer and Meal Giveaway is Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Hillside Court Community Center located 1500 Harwood Street, Richmond VA. The giveaway will start at 3:30 p.m. while supplies last.

Thank you!

True Medical Transport LLC

Project Give Back To Community

Life Changing Ministries International

Brenner Pass

Stack A Mill Entertainment

Ipower 92.1/104.1 Fm

Praise 104.7 Fm

99.3/105.7 Kiss Fm

Anthem Health Keepers Plus

Bazaar Boutique 206

Our team follows the CDC guidelines for six-feet social distancing, wearing masks and gloves in public.

