Free COVID-19 Testing Available in Richmond and Henrico Today and Thursday

Free COVID-19 Walk-Up testing is available in Richmond and Henrico today and Thursday. Richmond City and Henrico County offer FREE COVID-19 testing in communities.

FREE COVID-19 Testing on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Diversity Richmond (event hall) 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. located 1407 Sherwood Avenue, Richmond VA 23220

FREE COVID-19 Testing on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Tuckahoe Middle School 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. located 9000 Three Chopt Road, Richmond VA 23229

Testing individuals: ages five or older, have serious underlying medical conditions, are pregnant, age 65 of older and are uninsured or underinsured

Individuals will be notified about test results in 3-5 business days. Call or register on site by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501

Individuals presenting one or more COVID-19 symptoms:

*fever

*chills

*muscle aches

*headaches

*loss of smell

*cough

*difficulty breathing

*shortness of breath

