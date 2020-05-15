CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: Pray For The Church [VIDEO]

The church announcements today are a little sad because all the old folks are having issues. We’re calling on the prayer warriors to pray over the church members who are affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Decan Edwards is definitely having a tough time this week after dropping his car keys in Brother Willie Carson’s casket. Now they have to dig him up today to get the keys back.  Other church members aren’t having this quarantine because of health problems.

Let’s keep them in prayer.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: Pray For The Church [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Congratulations! Nick Cannon Graduates From Howard University And…
 3 hours ago
05.15.20
Slim Thug Shoots His Shot At Megan Thee…
 4 hours ago
05.15.20
Beyonce previews 17 new music videos after shock album release
Beyoncé Posts Video Of Her Coronavirus Mobile Testing…
 8 hours ago
05.15.20
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals
NFL’s Von Miller Details ‘Frightening’ Battle with Coronavirus
 8 hours ago
05.15.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 20 hours ago
05.15.20
Janelle Monae Says A Healthy Sex Life Is…
 22 hours ago
05.15.20
News You Can’t Use: Types Of Men That…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Hair Line Pattern Adds Accessories…
 1 day ago
05.15.20
Rihanna's 8th Album Artwork Reveal
Rihanna Tells Fan She “Lost” Album After Being…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Header-Logo-RIPPRINCE
Prince And The Revolution Streams This Weekend
 1 day ago
05.14.20
African American Gun Association Founder Speaks On Gun…
 2 days ago
05.13.20
Madam C.J. Walker’s Great-Granddaughter Said ‘Self Made’ Made…
 2 days ago
05.14.20
Brandy Reacts To ‘Vocal Bible’ Nickname, Her Favorite…
 2 days ago
05.13.20
‘Today’ Show Anchor Sheinelle Jones Embraces Her Natural…
 2 days ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close