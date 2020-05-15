CLOSE
Slim Thug Shoots His Shot At Megan Thee Stallion

The Houston legend wants a piece of the H-Town Hottie!

Megan Thee Stallion is known for posting her thirst traps all over social media and quarantine hasn’t changed that. After the natural body rapper hopped onto the timeline with a bikini video, Sugar Daddy Slim didn’t hold back.

Slim Thug’s comment was very clear that he likes what he sees.

 

 

Megan hasn’t responded to the comment.  What would you think about this H-Town relationship?

The Slim Thug 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert The stage was LIT to the 100th POWER with Houston’s Best Z-Ro, Willie D, Young Mario, Lil Flip, Madd Hatta and many many more!

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot At Megan Thee Stallion  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

