Beyoncé Posts Video Of Her Coronavirus Mobile Testing Sites In Houston

Beyonce is doing her part to help black and brown communities in Houston hit hard by Covid-19. Testing sights went up at two middle schools in Houston, in conjunction with her BeyGOOD organization, the mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner and rapper Paul Wall handed out gift bags to medical staff as they administered tests.

Beyonce documented the testing sights on her Instagram showing people waiting in their cars to be tested. Beyonce has been vocal about the lack of testing and how it’s affected minority communities across the nation. “It is critical that we stay vigilant with social distancing, wearing a mask, and most of all getting tested,” she said in a statement.

Beyonce also teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to set up a $6 million fund to help medical workers receive mental health services through the “Start Small Fund.” Do you think Beyonce gets a sufficient amount of recognition for her philanthropy?

