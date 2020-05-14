CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Father Builds At-Home Graduation Ceremony For Daughter [VIDEO]

The coronavirus outbreak has claimed graduations all over the country forcing students to get creative with celebrating the monumental event.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Xavier University graduate, Gabrielle Pierce was heartbroken when she realized she wasn’t going to walk across the stage at her HBCU. She expressed that she couldn’t stop crying because she was upset she was missing such a special moment.

Pierce’s dad decided to not let the moment pass and create a social distancing style graduation by renting a stage and a podium from a convention center so his daughter could walk across the stage.

“After all those years, you’re going to walk across somebody’s stage if I have to build you one myself,” Torrence Burson told FOX13.  “We love our daughter this much. Regardless of the dollar figure, what it took to pull this off. If I had to do this over again, I’d probably do it even bigger.”

The stage had graduation decor, a speaker playing The Graduation March, and neighbors lined up to attend from a distance.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Pierce was amazed and loved that her family was able to pull it off calling it “more personal” than traditional graduation.

Post-graduation, Pierce plans to enter the Air National Guard before going back to school to become an epidemiologist. She mentions she wants to work for the CDC.

Watch a glimpse of the graduation below.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

RELATED NEWS: 

Barack & Michelle Obama Hosting A Virtual Graduation For The Class Of 2020

LeBron James Hosting ‘Graduate Together’, A Virtual All-Star Graduation Event

Father Builds At-Home Graduation Ceremony For Daughter [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
News You Can’t Use: Types Of Men That…
 7 hours ago
05.14.20
Rihanna's 8th Album Artwork Reveal
Rihanna Tells Fan She “Lost” Album After Being…
 10 hours ago
05.14.20
Header-Logo-RIPPRINCE
Prince And The Revolution Streams This Weekend
 10 hours ago
05.14.20
African American Gun Association Founder Speaks On Gun…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
Madam C.J. Walker’s Great-Granddaughter Said ‘Self Made’ Made…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Brandy Reacts To ‘Vocal Bible’ Nickname, Her Favorite…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
‘Today’ Show Anchor Sheinelle Jones Embraces Her Natural…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
10 items
Happy Birthday Stevie! 10 Of Our Favorite Stevie…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
Kelly Rowland Posting Quarantine Thirst Traps Is The…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November;30, 2017
22 Years Ago: DMX Releases His Debut Album…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
Woman Relaxing at Beach
Social Media’s ‘Tiny Face Challenge’ Is Hilarious, But…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
Kandi Burruss Did Her Own Hair AND Makeup…
 2 days ago
05.13.20
Pulitzer Prize Winner Nikole Hannah-Jones Loves This Vegan…
 2 days ago
05.13.20
Celebrities enjoy festive fun with their families at the launch of Enchanted Christmas Season at Disneyland Paris
Disney World Accepting July Reservations
 2 days ago
05.12.20
Photos
Close