Attorney Ben Crump Talks Police Brutality And The Breonna Taylor Case [WATCH]

Attorney Ben Crump discusses the depth of the unlawful killing of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.

Louisville Metro Police Department executed a search warrant at the wrong home and killed Taylor in her home while she was sleeping. Taylor’s boyfriend says the police did not identify themselves when forcefully entering the home and tried to protect him and his girlfriend and now he is in jail.

Rickey and Attorney Ben Crump have an in-depth conversation about the state of the country and the cases dealing with police brutality.

