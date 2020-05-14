CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

News You Can’t Use: Types Of Men That Will Not Cheat On You [VIDEO]

Lil’ Wayne and his fiancé called the engagement off so Special K has a list of the type of men you should search for.  These types of dudes will not cheat on you because they’re dedicated to you and the relationship.

Some of them are considerate because they share, they’re caring because they’re thoughtful, and some of them just have cats.

Listen to hear why Eva and Brat wouldn’t date someone who has a cat.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

News You Can’t Use: Types Of Men That Will Not Cheat On You [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
News You Can’t Use: Types Of Men That…
 41 mins ago
05.14.20
Rihanna's 8th Album Artwork Reveal
Rihanna Tells Fan She “Lost” Album After Being…
 4 hours ago
05.14.20
Header-Logo-RIPPRINCE
Prince And The Revolution Streams This Weekend
 4 hours ago
05.14.20
African American Gun Association Founder Speaks On Gun…
 22 hours ago
05.13.20
Madam C.J. Walker’s Great-Granddaughter Said ‘Self Made’ Made…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Brandy Reacts To ‘Vocal Bible’ Nickname, Her Favorite…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
‘Today’ Show Anchor Sheinelle Jones Embraces Her Natural…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
10 items
Happy Birthday Stevie! 10 Of Our Favorite Stevie…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
Kelly Rowland Posting Quarantine Thirst Traps Is The…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November;30, 2017
22 Years Ago: DMX Releases His Debut Album…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
Woman Relaxing at Beach
Social Media’s ‘Tiny Face Challenge’ Is Hilarious, But…
 1 day ago
05.13.20
Kandi Burruss Did Her Own Hair AND Makeup…
 2 days ago
05.13.20
Pulitzer Prize Winner Nikole Hannah-Jones Loves This Vegan…
 2 days ago
05.13.20
Celebrities enjoy festive fun with their families at the launch of Enchanted Christmas Season at Disneyland Paris
Disney World Accepting July Reservations
 2 days ago
05.12.20
Photos
Close