CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

African American Gun Association Founder Speaks On Gun Safety For Black People [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

 

African American Gun Association founder Philip Smith talks about gun safety within the African-American community.  Smith speaks on creating a space for black people to become educated on gun laws and safety.

Smith discusses the importance of learning how to purchase a firearm and taking technical training.  Check out Philip Smith’s point of view on what we need to know in order to protect ourselves with a firearm.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

African American Gun Association Founder Speaks On Gun Safety For Black People [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
African American Gun Association Founder Speaks On Gun…
 2 hours ago
05.13.20
Brandy Reacts To ‘Vocal Bible’ Nickname, Her Favorite…
 6 hours ago
05.13.20
‘Today’ Show Anchor Sheinelle Jones Embraces Her Natural…
 7 hours ago
05.13.20
10 items
Happy Birthday Stevie! 10 Of Our Favorite Stevie…
 7 hours ago
05.13.20
Kelly Rowland Posting Quarantine Thirst Traps Is The…
 7 hours ago
05.13.20
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November;30, 2017
22 Years Ago: DMX Releases His Debut Album…
 9 hours ago
05.13.20
Woman Relaxing at Beach
Social Media’s ‘Tiny Face Challenge’ Is Hilarious, But…
 10 hours ago
05.13.20
Kandi Burruss Did Her Own Hair AND Makeup…
 21 hours ago
05.13.20
Pulitzer Prize Winner Nikole Hannah-Jones Loves This Vegan…
 23 hours ago
05.13.20
Celebrities enjoy festive fun with their families at the launch of Enchanted Christmas Season at Disneyland Paris
Disney World Accepting July Reservations
 1 day ago
05.12.20
Diddy, Mary J. Blige React To The Death…
 1 day ago
05.12.20
Mariah Carey at the Variety&apos;s 2019 Power Of Women held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, USA on October 11, 2019.
Mariah Carey Wows With ‘Through The Rain /…
 1 day ago
05.12.20
‘LHHATL’ Star Sierra Gates’ Edges Fell Out After…
 2 days ago
05.12.20
Skai Jackson’s Graduation Photo Is Stunning
 2 days ago
05.12.20
Photos
Close