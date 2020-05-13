CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Raven-Symone’ Says She Hasn’t Touched Her Money From “The Cosby Show”

Despite all of her controversial opinions, we don’t give Raven Symone’ the credit she deserves for being one of the few child stars who not only managed to consistently work not only as a child but into her adulthood as well. Given what has happened to some of her peers, we can she’s doing more than alright for herself.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

But during a recent conversation with social media influencer, Jerome Trammel, Symone let us know that she’s doing better than we might have imagined. Not only has sis been collecting Disney checks from The Cheetah Girls franchise and “That’s So Raven,” she told Trammel that she still has her money from “The Cosby Show.”

In their chat on Instagram Live, Trammel said, “You hinted that you still have your Cosby money, you hinted at that, right?

Raven: Yes.

Trammel: Is it true you haven’t touched your Cosby money or you mean residuals as of lately.

Raven: I haven’t touched my Cosby money.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Trammel: Ooo b*tch you rich!

Raven offers a slightly uncomfortable smile.

Trammel: That’s a humble flex. And another flex was you was on the Forbes list before your first kiss. Those are flexes. But you deserve them. You worked hard for them.

Raven: Thank you.

You can watch the exchange in the video below.

Raven began working on “The Cosby Show” in 1989 when she was 3-years-old portraying the adorable and unforgettable Olivia. She was on the show for three years. Afterward, she went straight to “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper” from 1993-1997.

While we can certainly commend Raven for not dabbling in that money as an adult, we also need to acknowledge her parents, who served as her managers for a time, for not only teaching her the value of saving her money but not mismanaging it themselves before she was old enough to advocate for herself.

With everything she’s done, working since she was 16-months-old, if the treatment of her Cosby income is any indication of how she treats the rest of her money, she’s set.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

15 Times Raven-Symone Was Undeniably Black (PHOTOS)

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Times Raven-Symone Was Undeniably Black (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 15 Times Raven-Symone Was Undeniably Black (PHOTOS)

15 Times Raven-Symone Was Undeniably Black (PHOTOS)

Raven-Symone’ Says She Hasn’t Touched Her Money From “The Cosby Show”  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November;30, 2017
22 Years Ago: DMX Releases His Debut Album…
 55 mins ago
05.13.20
Woman Relaxing at Beach
Social Media’s ‘Tiny Face Challenge’ Is Hilarious, But…
 1 hour ago
05.13.20
Celebrities enjoy festive fun with their families at the launch of Enchanted Christmas Season at Disneyland Paris
Disney World Accepting July Reservations
 21 hours ago
05.12.20
Diddy, Mary J. Blige React To The Death…
 24 hours ago
05.12.20
Mariah Carey at the Variety&apos;s 2019 Power Of Women held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, USA on October 11, 2019.
Mariah Carey Wows With ‘Through The Rain /…
 1 day ago
05.12.20
‘LHHATL’ Star Sierra Gates’ Edges Fell Out After…
 2 days ago
05.12.20
Skai Jackson’s Graduation Photo Is Stunning
 2 days ago
05.12.20
Lauren London Opens Up About Dealing With Pain…
 2 days ago
05.12.20
Gary’s Tea: Eva Talks About The Shade On…
 2 days ago
05.11.20
45th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Red Carpet
Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Reveal Their Second…
 2 days ago
05.11.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-NOMINATIONS
Alicia Keys On Her 7th Album and Memoir
 2 days ago
05.11.20
Candles
Tributes Paid To Soul Star Betty Wright
 2 days ago
05.11.20
Soul Singer Betty Wright Dead At 66
 3 days ago
05.11.20
Babyface Postpones ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Mother’s Day Special
 3 days ago
05.10.20
Photos
Close