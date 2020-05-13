22 Years Ago: DMX Releases His Debut Album ‘It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot’ A Personal Story (Explicit Content)

Today is the 22nd anniversary of DMX’s Debut Album ‘It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot.’ The album’s anthem “Get At Me Dog” was produced by Dame Grease. The “Ruff Ryders Anthem,” produced by Swizz Beatz was the soundtrack to the Summer of 1998.

“Stop Being Greedy” paired Grease’s production, which flowed perfectly with X’s gritty lyrics, with a sample of Diana Ross’ “My Hero Is A Gun” from 1975’s Mahogany. DMX’s “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot” hit number one on the Billboard Hot 200 chart in 1998 and sold over 250,000 copies in the first week. The album is now four times platinum as of December 2000.

