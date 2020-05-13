Social Media’s ‘Tiny Face Challenge’ Is Hilarious, But Also Super Creepy

Another day of quarantine, another social media challenge, and this one is hilarious but creepy. The “Tiny Face” challenge is making the rounds on social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter and it involves covering up your lips and drawing in tiny nostrils and lips that make your face appear tiny.

The cosmetic makeover was done by popular makeup artist Jaime French and the video has since garnered over 1.4 million views since it was posted on April 29th. Some people are making the most of their tiny faces by showing how functional they can be by including piercings, lip-syncing, and coffee sipping.

