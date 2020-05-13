CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Social Media’s ‘Tiny Face Challenge’ Is Hilarious, But Also Super Creepy

 

Woman Relaxing at Beach

Source: huePhotography / Getty

Another day of quarantine, another social media challenge, and this one is hilarious but creepy. The “Tiny Face” challenge is making the rounds on social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter and it involves covering up your lips and drawing in tiny nostrils and lips that make your face appear tiny.

The cosmetic makeover was done by popular makeup artist Jaime French and the video has since garnered over 1.4 million views since it was posted on April 29th. Some people are making the most of their tiny faces by showing how functional they can be by including piercings, lip-syncing, and coffee sipping.

Have you tried the “Tiny Face” challenge? Tag us in your tiny face look.

See story here

But Also Super Creepy , Social Media’s ‘Tiny Face Challenge’ Is Hilarious

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November;30, 2017
22 Years Ago: DMX Releases His Debut Album…
 55 mins ago
05.13.20
Woman Relaxing at Beach
Social Media’s ‘Tiny Face Challenge’ Is Hilarious, But…
 1 hour ago
05.13.20
Celebrities enjoy festive fun with their families at the launch of Enchanted Christmas Season at Disneyland Paris
Disney World Accepting July Reservations
 21 hours ago
05.12.20
Diddy, Mary J. Blige React To The Death…
 24 hours ago
05.12.20
Mariah Carey at the Variety&apos;s 2019 Power Of Women held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, USA on October 11, 2019.
Mariah Carey Wows With ‘Through The Rain /…
 1 day ago
05.12.20
‘LHHATL’ Star Sierra Gates’ Edges Fell Out After…
 2 days ago
05.12.20
Skai Jackson’s Graduation Photo Is Stunning
 2 days ago
05.12.20
Lauren London Opens Up About Dealing With Pain…
 2 days ago
05.12.20
Gary’s Tea: Eva Talks About The Shade On…
 2 days ago
05.11.20
45th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Red Carpet
Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Reveal Their Second…
 2 days ago
05.11.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-NOMINATIONS
Alicia Keys On Her 7th Album and Memoir
 2 days ago
05.11.20
Candles
Tributes Paid To Soul Star Betty Wright
 2 days ago
05.11.20
Soul Singer Betty Wright Dead At 66
 3 days ago
05.11.20
Babyface Postpones ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Mother’s Day Special
 3 days ago
05.10.20
Photos
Close