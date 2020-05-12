FREE COVID-19 Testing Available in Richmond and Henrico This Week

The Coronavirus numbers still continue rise across the state and the Richmond metro area. How to stop the spread of COVID-19? Let’s start with the CDC guidelines for six feet social distancing, honoring the stay-at-home order, wearing masks or facial coverings in public, gloves and washing hands frequently.
Is my cough just a simple cold, flu or COVID-19? What are the symptoms? Cough, fever, congestion, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, loss of smell and taste. What if I am having one or more of the symptoms? Please call your primary care physician or register for a FREE COVID-19 test. If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 register for the PCR testing by calling the Coronavirus hotline at 804-205-3501. The testing is available whether individuals have health insurance or not.
COVID-19 Testing events:
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Southwood Apartments
4602 B Southwood Pkwy,
Richmond, VA 23224
10am-1pm
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Eastern Henrico Recreation Center
1440 N. Laburnum Avenue
Henrico, VA 23223
10a-1pm