FREE COVID-19 Testing Available in Richmond and Henrico This Week

The Coronavirus numbers still continue rise across the state and the Richmond metro area. How to stop the spread of COVID-19? Let’s start with the CDC guidelines for six feet social distancing, honoring the stay-at-home order, wearing masks or facial coverings in public, gloves and washing hands frequently.

Is my cough just a simple cold, flu or COVID-19? What are the symptoms? Cough, fever, congestion, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, loss of smell and taste. What if I am having one or more of the symptoms? Please call your primary care physician or register for a FREE COVID-19 test. If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 register for the PCR testing by calling the Coronavirus hotline at 804-205-3501. The testing is available whether individuals have health insurance or not.

COVID-19 Testing events:

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Southwood Apartments

4602 B Southwood Pkwy,

Richmond, VA 23224

10am-1pm

Thursday, May 14, 2020

Eastern Henrico Recreation Center

1440 N. Laburnum Avenue

Henrico, VA 23223

10a-1pm

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: