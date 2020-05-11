CLOSE
Morehouse College New Jobs Forum May 12th 4pm-7pm [WATCH LIVE]

New Jobs Forum | Momentum @ Morehouse

Source: Morehouse University

 

Today, there are 44+ million Black people in America. Black America will lose 7 million jobs due to COVID-19 and another 4.5 million due to automation.

Radio One, OHUB, Morehouse College and Momentum Learning have joined forced to discuss these realities and present real definitive, scalable solutions.

Watch The New Jobs Forum featuring Actress Keisha Knight Pulliam, Super Producer, Engineer & DJ Young Guru, Congressman Hank Johnson, Bishop Joseph Walker (Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship), Dr. David Thomas (Morehouse College), Jay Morrison (Tulsa Real Estate Fund), Rodney Sampson (OHUB), Shellye Archambeau (Verizon, Nordstrom, OKTA), Dr. Andre Perry (Brookings), Amaka Uchegbu (McKinsey & Company), Dr. Timnit Gebru (Black In AI & Google), John McElligott (York Exponential), Jessica Mitsch (Momentum Learning), Erica Parks Murray (Momentum@Morehouse), Dr. Kinnis Gosha (Morehouse College), Ramon Ray (Smart Hustle Media) and Brian “B High” Hightower (Radio One) and more right here on Tuesday, May 12th, 4P – 7P EST.

Register at NewJobsForum.com.  Watch Live Here. Create A Facebook Watch Party. Let’s Make History.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH FACEBOOK LIVE

YOUTUBE

 

