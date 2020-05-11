Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Reveal Their Second Baby’s Gender In Mother’s Day Post

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko are expecting their second child together. He has two other kids from his previous marriage.

Kevin posted a photo on Instagram of him, Eniko and three kids. He captioned the photo, Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman and wife of mine. We love you @enikohart and we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl. Kevin’s older kids are ages 15 and 12. He and Eniko have a 2 year old son together.

Have you or do you know anyone who is pregnant or has given birth during social distancing? What was/is the experience like?

See story here