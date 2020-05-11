Alicia Keys On Her 7th Album and Memoir

Alicia Keys’ seventh studio album is being announced along with a new single that salute’s essential workers. ALICIA is set to be released and “Good Job” is the first single from the new project. In a recent radio interview, Alicia discussed the new song which was originally meant for her mother and grandmother, but as the Coronavirus hit the United States the song now has new meaning, which Alicia says is “by design.”

Alicia Keys also has a new memoir on the way which will detail her life from childhood to how she became one of the most prolific songwriters and performers in the world.

Have you heard Alicia’s new song, “Good Job?” How and who does it relate to in your life?

See story here

Listen to interview here