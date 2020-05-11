CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Alicia Keys On Her 7th Album and Memoir

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-NOMINATIONS

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Alicia Keys’ seventh studio album is being announced along with a new single that salute’s essential workers. ALICIA is set to be released and “Good Job” is the first single from the new project. In a recent radio interview, Alicia discussed the new song which was originally meant for her mother and grandmother, but as the Coronavirus hit the United States the song now has new meaning, which Alicia says is “by design.”

Alicia Keys also has a new memoir on the way which will detail her life from childhood to how she became one of the most prolific songwriters and performers in the world.

Have you heard Alicia’s new song, “Good Job?” How and who does it relate to in your life?

See story here

Listen to interview here

The Best Photos Of Alicia Keys In Mommy Mode
1 photos

 

Alicia Keys On Her 7th Album and Memoir

Videos
Latest
45th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Red Carpet
Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Reveal Their Second…
 10 mins ago
05.11.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-NOMINATIONS
Alicia Keys On Her 7th Album and Memoir
 14 mins ago
05.11.20
Candles
Tributes Paid To Soul Star Betty Wright
 22 mins ago
05.11.20
Babyface Postpones ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Mother’s Day Special
 1 day ago
05.10.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Little Richard, Founding Father Of Rock Who Broke…
 2 days ago
05.09.20
Beyonce previews 17 new music videos after shock album release
Beyoncé Shares ‘Classy, Bougie, Ratchet’ Playlist
 2 days ago
05.09.20
11 items
Music Icon & Rock & Roll Founding Father…
 2 days ago
05.09.20
(FILE) Kenny &apos;Babyface&apos; Edmonds Reveals He And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus COVID-19 B...
Babyface Teases ‘Waiting to Exhale’ Live Stream
 3 days ago
05.08.20
Eva’s Corner: Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gift Ideas [WATCH]
 4 days ago
05.07.20
Gary’s Tea: Vivica A. Fox Suggests That NeNe…
 4 days ago
05.07.20
KiKi’s Top 3 Types Of People That Cannot…
 4 days ago
05.07.20
Kandi Opens Up About Past & Future Plastic…
 4 days ago
05.08.20
9 items
9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations
 4 days ago
05.07.20
(FILE) Drake Makes Historic Debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With &apos;Toosie Slide&apos;. He becomes the...
Drake Gives Chris Brown Heartfelt Birthday Salute
 4 days ago
05.07.20
Photos
Close