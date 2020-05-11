CLOSE
Tributes Paid To Soul Star Betty Wright

Tributes to the soul singer Betty Wright poured in from every corner over the weekend. Snoop Dogg, Chaka Khan, and John Legend showed their love and support of the beloved singer, songwriter, and vocal coach. “We mourn the loss of this beautiful soul,” wrote Chaka Khan on her Instagram page. “I will miss her so.”  Snoop Dogg thanked the singer for the “fellowship, mentoring and prayers and blessings,” she shared with him.

“I loved being around Ms. Betty Wright,” John Legend tweeted, “She was always so loving and giving to younger artists. Always engaged, always relevant. She will be missed.” Wright made history with a gold record, “No Pain, No Gain” on her own Miss B music label at the age of 18. Wright’s music was sampled by Mary J. Blige and SWV, but she sued Color Me Badd for using her music in their hit, “I Wanna Sex You Up.”

She won the case and went on to continue to give to young artists and Hip-Hop with collaborations with Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and The Roots. Wright is survived by four children and siblings.

