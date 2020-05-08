CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
News Reporter Cameron Ridle Speaks On Indianapolis Police Related Deaths [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

News reporter Cameron Ridle updates the show on the police-related deaths that happened in Indianapolis, Indiana.  The city experienced three police-related deaths within a span of nine hours.

Sean Reed is the most popular story of a police officer firing shots at him after having a high-speed chase.  The incident was captured on Facebook Live.

Pregnant 23-year-old Ashlynn Lisby was hit and killed by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer’s car and 19-year-old McHale Rose fired at police and they fired back killing him.

Listen to the clip for the current state of the city.

News Reporter Cameron Ridle Speaks On Indianapolis Police Related Deaths [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

