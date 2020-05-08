CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Front Page News: Donald Trump’s Valet Tested Positive For Coronavirus [WATCH]

In today’s front-page news President Donald Trump’s valet has tested positive for coronavirus.  White House staff members will begin testing for the virus. Meanwhile one and every five Americans are currently out of work due to COVID-19.

Indianapolis police officer has shot and killed Sean Reed while on Facebook live.  The killers George and Travis McMichael have been arrested for murder in the case of Ahmaud Arbery.  

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

 Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Front Page News: Donald Trump’s Valet Tested Positive For Coronavirus [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
(FILE) Kenny &apos;Babyface&apos; Edmonds Reveals He And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus COVID-19 B...
Babyface Teases ‘Waiting to Exhale’ Live Stream
 12 hours ago
05.08.20
Eva’s Corner: Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gift Ideas [WATCH]
 1 day ago
05.07.20
Gary’s Tea: Vivica A. Fox Suggests That NeNe…
 1 day ago
05.07.20
KiKi’s Top 3 Types Of People That Cannot…
 1 day ago
05.07.20
Kandi Opens Up About Past & Future Plastic…
 1 day ago
05.08.20
9 items
9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations
 1 day ago
05.07.20
(FILE) Drake Makes Historic Debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With &apos;Toosie Slide&apos;. He becomes the...
Drake Gives Chris Brown Heartfelt Birthday Salute
 1 day ago
05.07.20
Quarantine Haircare: Jesse Williams Helps GF Taylour Paige…
 2 days ago
05.07.20
Jeff Johnson Talks With Ahmaud Arbery’s Father On…
 2 days ago
05.06.20
Sasha And Malia Obama Show Off Their Grown-Up…
 2 days ago
05.07.20
Rev. Al Sharpton Talks Action Plan For Ahmaud…
 2 days ago
05.06.20
Gary’s Tea: Gabrielle Union Accused Of Being Dwyane…
 2 days ago
05.06.20
#JustForMom: The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide For…
 2 days ago
05.06.20
50 Cent Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony
50 Cent Answers If He & Son Marquise…
 2 days ago
05.06.20
Photos
Close