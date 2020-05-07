CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

21-Year-Old Sean Reed Fatally Shot By Indianapolis Police Officer While On Facebook Live

A day after the mass learned about the case of Ahmaud Arbery, another black man’s life has been taken by law enforcement.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

21-year-old Sean Reed was tased and fatally shot in Indianapolis, Indiana while streaming on Facebook live after a high-speed chase and footrace with a police officer. You can watch the video here.

According to the Washington Post, “The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were pursuing the man on Wednesday because he was driving recklessly. After the young man exited his car, a police officer chased him on foot for a short distance, resulting in an exchange of gunfire around 6:15 p.m., authorities said. At least 13 or 14 gunshots are heard on the video.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The original live video circulated on social media has been taken down from Reed’s Facebook page.   Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said in a press conference it will be used as evidence in the investigation.

 

This story is still developing.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

21-Year-Old Sean Reed Fatally Shot By Indianapolis Police Officer While On Facebook Live  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
(FILE) Drake Makes Historic Debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With &apos;Toosie Slide&apos;. He becomes the...
Drake Gives Chris Brown Heartfelt Birthday Salute
 5 hours ago
05.07.20
Quarantine Haircare: Jesse Williams Helps GF Taylour Paige…
 20 hours ago
05.07.20
Jeff Johnson Talks With Ahmaud Arbery’s Father On…
 22 hours ago
05.06.20
Sasha And Malia Obama Show Off Their Grown-Up…
 23 hours ago
05.07.20
Rev. Al Sharpton Talks Action Plan For Ahmaud…
 23 hours ago
05.06.20
Gary’s Tea: Gabrielle Union Accused Of Being Dwyane…
 1 day ago
05.06.20
#JustForMom: The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide For…
 1 day ago
05.06.20
50 Cent Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony
50 Cent Answers If He & Son Marquise…
 1 day ago
05.06.20
Valentine's Music Festival
Bobby Brown Stormed Out On Teddy Riley While…
 1 day ago
05.06.20
Tyra Banks A Villian?
 2 days ago
05.06.20
Rev. Al Sharpton Is Calling For An Investigation…
 2 days ago
05.05.20
Quarantine Meals: Cinco De Mayo Taco Salad Recipe…
 2 days ago
05.05.20
Chance the Rapper arrives at The Recording Academy And Clive Davis&apos; 2020 Pre-GRAMMY Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Chance The Rapper To Celebrate Teachers With ‘The…
 2 days ago
05.05.20
#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Quarantine Beauty Sales You Need to…
 2 days ago
05.06.20
Photos
Close