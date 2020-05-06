CLOSE
Rev. Al Sharpton Talks Action Plan For Ahmaud Arbery Case [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Rev. Al Sharpton answers questions on the plan to action to enforce an investigation for Ahmaud Arbery.  Sharpton is applying pressure so that Gregory McMichael and his son Travis are held responsible for the killing of Arbery.

A graphic video has now surfaced of the incident showing the duo in a pickup truck with a shotgun going after Arbery.

Listen to see hear about the case and what we can expect moving forward.

 

Photos
