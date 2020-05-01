CLOSE
VA Gov Northam Is A Guest On Community Conversations this Saturday

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is one of my special guest on Community Conversations ‘COVID-19’ talks this Saturday at 9:00 a.m. on 99.3/105.7 Kiss Fm or online at kissrichmond.com

The big question during our conversation will be, When will Virginia reopen for business? Listen this Saturday morning for details.

But in the meantime, I have shared some links from the governor’s executive orders for us to stay updated on Virginia happenings:

Payment Relief Expansion for Student Loan Borrowers

Governor Northam Moves To Ensure Liability Protections for Healthcare Workers

Governor Northam Postpones Upcoming May Elections

Governor Northam Unveils Blueprint for Easing Public Health Restrictions

Governor Northam Signs Executive Orders Giving Flexibility to Medicaid Providers

 

 

