Gary’s Tea: Is Young Jeezy Still DM’ing His Ex-Girlfriend? [WATCH]

Is Young Jeezy out here being unfaithful already?!

Sources are saying that Jeezy is in someone’s DM and it isn’t his fiancé Jeannie Mai.

Allegedly she tweeted “You gone regret hitting me up. Trust. It’s quarantine- I got time to hit you with the facts. Like- ‘how’s your girlfriend? does your fiance know you sliding in dms- CHILL’ You got the Wrong one.”

Also, the girls are coming for Eva for buying ice cream for her daughter Marley.

 

Photos
