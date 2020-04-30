Hot Spot: Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Doesn’t Know Will Smith At All [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Doesn't Know Will Smith At All

Yesterday the Hotties and the BeyHive broke the internet when Megan Thee Stallion dropped Savage Remix.  Beyonce’ delivered some fire bars.
That’s So Raven star, Orlando Brown went crazy on Instagram live verbally threatening his girlfriend.  He live-streamed their argument and fans were very worried that he would harm the soon-to-be mom.

Jada Pinkett-Smith speaks on challenges with her husband during the quarantine.  She says she feels like she doesn’t know him at all.

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

