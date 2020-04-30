CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Here’s How You Can Help Food Pantries During The COVID-19 Pandemic [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Dr. Cheryl “Action” Jackson of Minnie’s Pantry in Dallas, Texas discusses how COVID-19 is making food insecurity and hunger a growing issue and what food pantries across the nation are doing to help.

She mentions her story of how she used to get food from a pantry as well and named her business after her late mother.

Listen to see how you can help people and pantries around you.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Here’s How You Can Help Food Pantries During The COVID-19 Pandemic [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lia Dias Opened Her…
 8 hours ago
04.30.20
TIDAL X: 1015
Beyonce Gets Savage With Megan Thee Stallion (Explicit…
 12 hours ago
04.30.20
Joseline Hernandez Can Teach A Lesson On Colorism
 1 day ago
04.30.20
Gary’s Tea: Would You Rather A Chivalrous Man…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Could Angela Simmons Be The Next Big Skincare…
 1 day ago
04.30.20
15 items
Kandi’s Baby Girl Blaze Is The #BlackGirlMagic We…
 1 day ago
04.30.20
(FILE) Kenny &apos;Babyface&apos; Edmonds Reveals He And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus COVID-19 B...
Babyface Announces Mother’s Day “Waiting To Exhale” Instagram…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
2016 BET Awards - Show
ABC Sets Second Disney Family Singalong For Mother’s…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Rice Water Is Giving My Hair Life During…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Quarantine Beauty Sales You Need to…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
Wendy Williams Thinks André Leon Talley Doesn’t Have…
 2 days ago
04.29.20
Hot Spot: Ms. Minnie of Little Women: Atlanta…
 2 days ago
04.28.20
Remember When Cicely Tyson Broke The Internet With…
 2 days ago
04.28.20
Minnie of "Little Women: Atlanta"
Reality TV Star Ms. Minnie Dies After Car…
 2 days ago
04.28.20
Photos
Close