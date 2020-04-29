CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gary’s Tea: Would You Rather A Chivalrous Man or A Rich Man? [VIDEO]

Singer Monica shares with her friend Tiny on Friends & Family Hustle what she’s looking for in a man post divorce with former NBA player, Shannon Brown.

Monica listed everything she wanted in a gentleman, while Tiny suggests that she just needs a man with money.

The crew debates on whether chivalry is dead and what women expect from a man regardless if he has money or not.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Would You Rather A Chivalrous Man or A Rich Man? [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Gary’s Tea: Would You Rather A Chivalrous Man…
 7 hours ago
04.29.20
(FILE) Kenny &apos;Babyface&apos; Edmonds Reveals He And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus COVID-19 B...
Babyface Announces Mother’s Day “Waiting To Exhale” Instagram…
 11 hours ago
04.29.20
2016 BET Awards - Show
ABC Sets Second Disney Family Singalong For Mother’s…
 11 hours ago
04.29.20
Rice Water Is Giving My Hair Life During…
 14 hours ago
04.29.20
#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Quarantine Beauty Sales You Need to…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Wendy Williams Thinks André Leon Talley Doesn’t Have…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Hot Spot: Ms. Minnie of Little Women: Atlanta…
 1 day ago
04.28.20
Remember When Cicely Tyson Broke The Internet With…
 1 day ago
04.28.20
Minnie of "Little Women: Atlanta"
Reality TV Star Ms. Minnie Dies After Car…
 1 day ago
04.28.20
Usher Trusts His Sons To Fade Him Up…
 1 day ago
04.28.20
Gary’s Tea: ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams Gets…
 2 days ago
04.27.20
Alicia Keys at the press conference for...
New Music: Alicia Keys – ‘Good Job’
 5 days ago
04.24.20
Texas Chief Nurse Designs Masks That Protect Better…
 6 days ago
04.24.20
Steaming Your Face Is The Beauty Step You’re…
 6 days ago
04.24.20
Photos
Close