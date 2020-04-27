CLOSE
Eva’s Corner: The Signs Of A Toxic Relationship [WATCH]

Rihanna is saving the world during these times and again she’s donating more money to coronavirus causes.  Being a domestic violence survivor, the mogul has signed a grant for over a million dollars to help with those affected by domestic violence during this time.

The crew talks about signs to tell if you’re dealing with toxic relationships in your life whether it’s your friends or family.

Eva’s Corner: The Signs Of A Toxic Relationship [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
Close