Mayor Stoney Adjusts Proposed Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Due To COVID-19

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is making some adjustments to the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget due to expected losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Stoney revealed on Monday he has reduced his spending plan for fiscal year 2021 by nearly 39-million dollars, which includes canceling a raise for city employees and freezing vacant positions. A planned utility rate increase is no longer in the works. It is unclear what effect COVID-19 will have on Richmond Public Schools until the city’s budget is finalized.

