Virginia Department of Health “Stop The Spread”

Virginia’s Health is in Your Hands. Do your part, stop the spread.
Get the Facts
- Cases of COVID-19 are surging in Virginia. We need everyone’s help to stop the spread.
- On March 30, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued a stay at home Executive Order Fifty-Three.
- VDH urges all Virginians should stay home and practice social distancing. If you have to go out, stay 6 feet away from others.
- Avoid public spaces, public activities, and group gatherings. Do not take public transportation such as buses, trains, taxis, or ride-shares, if possible.
- Put distance between yourself and others if you are sick. Call ahead before seeking medical care.
Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: