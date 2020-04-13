CLOSE
Surviving Lockdown
Virginia Department of Health “Stop The Spread”

Virginia’s Health is in Your Hands. Do your part, stop the spread.

Get the Facts

  • Cases of COVID-19 are surging in Virginia. We need everyone’s help to stop the spread.
  • On March 30, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued a stay at home Executive Order Fifty-Three.
  • VDH urges all Virginians should stay home and practice social distancing. If you have to go out, stay 6 feet away from others.
  • Avoid public spaces, public activities, and group gatherings. Do not take public transportation such as buses, trains, taxis, or ride-shares, if possible.
  • Put distance between yourself and others if you are sick. Call ahead before seeking medical care.
Have questions? Call the VDH hotline 877-ASK-VDH3 or visit www.vdh.virginia.gov

