Surviving Lockdown
7 Things to Know if You’ve Lost Your Income

Virginia Poverty Law

Source: Virginia Poverty Law

The Virginia Poverty Law Center breaks down systemic barriers that keep low-income Virginians in the cycle of poverty through advocacy, education, and litigation.

This is an uncertain and stressful time for all of us, but especially for those of us who can’t afford to pay our bills. Below, seven things to know if you’ve recently lost your income.  CLICK HERE to learn the 7 Things to Know if You’ve Lost Your Income.

To learn more about the Virginia Poverty Law Center visit – www.vplc.org

Close