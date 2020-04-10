CLOSE
Usher, Lil Jon, And Ludacris Reunite On ‘SexBeat’ (Adult Content)

Sixteen years after their hit, “Yeah” Usher, Lil Jon, and Ludacris are back with “SexBeat.” The new song is reminiscent of their 2004 R&B track, “Lovers & Friends.” “SexBeat” was produced by Jermaine Dupri and debuted during T-Pain and Lil Jon’s #SexBeatChallenge during their Instagram Live session.

Usher, Lil Jon and Ludacris are scheduled to perform at the Lovers & Friends Festival in Carson, California on August 8th. Usher is ramping things up for a new album, which features the Ella Mai-assisted track, “Don’t Waste My Time” and “Confessions Part III.”

What do you think of “SexBeat” from Usher, Lil Jon and Ludacris?

Photos
