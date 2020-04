A guy named Wes has given us what we really need during social distancing. Wes took to YouTube and shared a video of him rapping Dr. Seuss’ book, “Fox in Sox” all to the tune of Dr. Dre’s “Forget About Dre” beat. Wes Tank has several videos on Youtube reading various Dr. Suess books and we have to admit we were amused by them so we’re sure your kids will too.

What was your favorite book as a child?

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: