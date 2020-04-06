While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with them; it’s ordinary citizens who are stepping up to help their communities.

A Michigan man named Allen Marshall used his $900 in savings to purchase gas for nurses on the frontlines fighting the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Marshall stood at an Exxon gas station near the Detroit Medical Center holding a sign reading “FREE GAS FOR NURSES.”

“With all that is going on with the coronavirus, I wanted to thank the essential workers the best way that I can,” Marshall explained to regional CNN affiliate WDIV. “I really don’t need that tool and thought this was a better way to spend the money.”

Marshall pointed out that it just takes “a small gesture” to show someone you care.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For Nurses Fighting Coronavirus Outbreak was originally published on blackamericaweb.com