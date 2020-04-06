CLOSE
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For Nurses Fighting Coronavirus Outbreak

While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with them; it’s ordinary citizens who are stepping up to help their communities.

A Michigan man named Allen Marshall used his $900 in savings to purchase gas for nurses on the frontlines fighting the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Marshall stood at an Exxon gas station near the Detroit Medical Center holding a sign reading “FREE GAS FOR NURSES.”

“With all that is going on with the coronavirus, I wanted to thank the essential workers the best way that I can,” Marshall explained to regional CNN affiliate WDIV. “I really don’t need that tool and thought this was a better way to spend the money.”

Marshall pointed out that it just takes “a small gesture” to show someone you care.

