Laptops On The Way for RPS Students

Richmond Public Schools is planning on purchasing 10-thousand laptops for students who have challenges working from home. Superintendent Jason Kamras wants to ensure that RPS students have equity and access for learning. He is asking all parents to fill out a survey so the school system knows if a child does not have a laptop or can’t access one.

Parents can fill out a survey online at rvaschools.net or call 804-306-0017. Also, parents can pick up or fill out a survey at the any of the 10 District Meal Delivery sites and community hub distribution sites too.

 

